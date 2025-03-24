Fort Benton soliciting vendors for 'Bentonfest'

FORT BENTON — On May 17, 2025, the town of Fort Benton will host Bentonfest-Brews at the Bridge, a celebration that brings hundreds of people to the birthplace of Montana. In order to make Bentonfest the best it can be, the city needs your help.

Kat Benjamin is still new to the Fort Benton community, but fell in love as soon as she moved in: “I absolutely adore this town, and it's such a great community. And there's, you know, it makes you feel like the good old days here, you know?”

WATCH:

Wanted: breweries to participate in BentonFest

Benjamin is with the Fort Benton Chamber of Commerce putting together this year’s Bentonfest-Brews at the Bridge, a yearly celebration expected to bring 400 people to the town.

Benjamin said, “It does impact the, the community because that that many people coming in, they'll come and eat and they'll visit the shops and, and spend money here. And that's really good for our town.”

In order to make sure Bentonfest is a success, the Chamber of Commerce is still looking for more sponsorships, brewers, and food vendors, although several businesses have already stepped up.

Louis Stoltz, owner of Cut Bank Creek Brewery, said, “We're considered Cut Bank’s living room. It's a safe place for people to come and hang out and visit and we're family friendly.”

Stoltz is excited to bring Cut Bank Creek’s beers to the Bentonfest.

Stoltz said, “If we can go to Fort Benton, say, and support their brew fest and whatever the causes for that, maybe some of them people there will come up here and check us out and see what's going on.”

This will be the first festival in a few years that Cut Bank Creek Brewery will take part in, and they can’t wait to start pouring.

Stoltz said, “It's fun. It's really fun. You meet a whole bunch of different people. You know, you're serving beers, somebody else has carded them. All you got to do is make sure that they're not walking on their lips and, you know, serve them beer.”

Benjamin said, “It's really nice to bring people into this historical town and, and, you know, just show them what this life here is like.”

Fort Benton hopes that you'll come and celebrate Bentonfest with them, where you'll come for the party, stay for the people, and come back for the history.

For more information, call the Chamber of Commerce at 406-622-3864.