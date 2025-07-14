SOMERS — July 16th marks a year since paddle boarder Emily Rea was reported missing, and her friends decided to host a "paddle out" in her honor.

Thirty-three-year-old Rea went paddle boarding at Hungry Horse Reservoir on July 16, 2024, and has not been heard from since.

Friends of missing woman host a 'paddle-out' in her honor

With friends of Rea missing her, Alexis Ehlers decided she wanted to bring them together to honor her with what she loved most — paddle boarding.

“Paddle boarding was something Emily really loved to do, we knew that if she was here with us today, that's what she would be doing right now,” Ehlers said.

Ehlers then spread the word through social media, seeking out other friends of Emily so that they could all come together.

“I thought it would be a nice way to connect with people, and meet Emily's friends," Ehlers said.

On Saturday, they all gathered at Somers Beach State Park with balloons and paddle boards in hand.

People who knew Emily as well as people who just wanted to support the cause gathered to share their stories of her.

“Just a great, great person, very kind, very fun loving, just a very pleasant presence to be around,” Rea's friend Zach Rubin said.

Finally, the group sailed out and understood that even a year later, Emily is still touching people’s hearts.

"I think that it just shows the person Emily is, that all these people have been touched by her, and that they're willing to pitch in and take time out of their schedules to look for her and spread awareness. We all love Emily and want her to come home," Ehlers said.

Even though Emily Rea is still missing, one thing is clear, she has a crowd of friends who won't stop until they have answers.

More information on search efforts for Emily can be found at eyesforemily.com.

