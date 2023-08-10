Fundraising continues for Fairfield Community Hall renovations

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Community Hall is on its second rendition - the first one burned down more than 50 years ago. Now the replacement is in need of some renovations, and that’s what the Fairfield Community Hall Board members are aiming to do.

Split into three phases, the project is currently valued at $1.1 million. The first phase, which cost $300,000 has already been completed. That included making the building handicap accessible, re-vamping the kitchen space, and installing new bathrooms.

“Everyone's been really complimentary of the first phase being done with the kitchen and the restrooms,” says board president Marci Shaw.

Now into the second phase, designs have been completed for a brand new exterior, including rock decor and roof lining, but the board are awaiting additional funding.

By the project’s end, the old stage on the interior will be remodeled, and new flooring and ceiling will be installed.

“Going forward, we want to get enough of the second phase funding in place before we break ground on it, and so we don't know exactly when that's going to happen,” says fundraiser coordinator Brad Bauman.

Bauman noted, “This facility gets used for anything from annual meetings for the cooperatives that are in this community, some of the school after-hour events take place here, wedding receptions, for funeral services.”

At this time, the board is accepting funds from all sectors. That includes corporate grant requests, business grant requests, and individual donations. All money donated goes directly into renovations. For more information, call Bauman at 406-590-3603.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | X (Twitter)