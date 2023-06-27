FWP proposes new wolf hunting quotas

HELENA — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says wolf numbers across the state fell slightly in 2022 but remain healthy.

The state estimates there are 1,087 wolves in Montana, which is 44 fewer than the previous year.

The total number of packs in the state is 181 packs, down 10 packs from 2021.

FWP says hunters harvested 248 wolves between the spring and fall hunting seasons.

On August 17, 2023, the Fish & Wildlife Commission will consider a new 289-wolf quota for the 2023-2024 season, including maintaining the six-wolf quota for the management unit north of Yellowstone National Park. The new region quotas in total are 167 lower than the previous season.

The new quota of 289 wolves statewide reflects an average of the last five years of the statewide harvest according to FWP.



Here is the full news release from FWP: