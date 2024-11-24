A family in Geraldine lost their home to a fire earlier this month. The tragic event has brought the entire community together in support.

Around 4pm on November 9th, Arianne and Wade Clark heard crackling coming from their ceiling. They managed to get their five children - age 2, 8, 11, 16, and 18 - out of the house. Within 14 minutes, their home was engulfed in the flames of a chimney fire.

Geraldine community rallies to support family affected by house fire

The Clark family says the community support was instantaneous, with friends and neighbors bringing them bags of clothing and toiletries even as their home burned.

Arianne Clark says, “I have not had to worry about a single thing because of this community and the surrounding communities. It was like, every time we had a need we turned around and there it was, they were fulfilling those needs. So, it's been truly amazing. Out of such a tragedy, our kids have been able to witness blessings above and beyond what we've ever experienced."

In the few weeks after the fire, citizens from surrounding communities donated clothes, groceries, and household items to the family.



At a fundraising benefit, families and businesses donated dozens of goods and food for the silent auction and dinner.

Money from the benefit will go toward helping the family of seven get back on their feet.

Arianne says, "What this community has done, there's really no words. It has been beyond amazing, and probably the true definition of 'love your neighbor like you love yourself.'"

If you would like to donate to the Clark Family Fund, a link to their Venmo can be found here.

