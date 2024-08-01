Glacier County crash victim has been identified

GREAT FALLS — The man who died in a rollover crash on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on Monday, July 29, 2024, has been identified as 34-year old Lucius Clay Parker of Ashford, Washington.

Glacier National Park officials said in a news release on Thursday that Parker was working as a seasonal employee at a private business in St. Mary, Montana, at the time of the crash.

The rollover crash happened about 1.7 miles west of the St. Mary entrance to the park just before midnight on Monday.

Rangers arrived at the scene by 12:08 a.m., along with officers from Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

Parker, the sole occupant, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and sustained a traumatic head injury.

Medical helicopters were not able to fly due to weather; Parker was taken via ground ambulance to Blackfeet Community Hospital in Browning.

Parker was determined to be dead at the hospital.



(1st REPORT, JULY 30) A man died in a rollover crash in Glacier County that happened just before midnight on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Responding agencies arrived just after midnight near the intersection of Going To The Sun Road and US Highway 89 near the community of St. Mary.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, a 34-year old man from Ashford, Washington, was driving west in a Honda CRV.

The MHP says he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and went off the right side of the road.

The Honda rolled several times before coming to rest in the westbound lane.

The driver - who was the only occupant - was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash.

He was taken to a nearby medical facility where he died due to his injuries.

His name has not yet been released.

The MHP says that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.