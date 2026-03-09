Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One teen dead, another injured in rollover crash in Yellowstone County

GREAT FALLS — An 18-year old woman from Billings died and an 18-year old man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of 84th Street West and Cut Throat Drive.

According to the MHP, a Mercedes-Benz E320 was heading north on 84th Street West when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

The driver overcorrected toward the road as the car entered a ditch; the car then struck a fence and rolled several times.

The 18-year-old driver was thrown from the car by the force of the crash and died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP. Her name has not been released.

A 20-year old man also from Billings, who was a passenger, was injured and taken to St. Vincent hospital in Billings; the nature and extent of his injuries has not been disclosed. The MHP report says it is "unknown" if he was wearing a seat belt.

According to the MHP, alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

