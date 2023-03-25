Great Falls hosts Montana Rural Water Systems conference (video)

Hundreds of people attended the Montana Rural Water Systems conference in Great Falls this week. The technical conference and exhibition featured 98 vendors from across Montana and the country.

Along with educational classes, the conference also featured the “Best Tasting Water Contest.” This year's winner is Fort Peck Rural Water Systems.

