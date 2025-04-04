Watch Now
'Hands Off' protests set for several Montana towns

BOZEMAN — A national protest is coming to several Montana towns on Saturday, April 5, 2025, and organizers say it’s not about left or right; rather, they say it's about protecting democracy.

The rally is part of a national movement called Hands Off!.

Organizers say they’re responding to what they see as growing threats to healthcare, jobs, data privacy, and democracy.

Leading the Bozeman effort is a group called Indivisible Bozeman. One of the organizers, Andre Zollars, says anyone is welcome.

The protest will start at noon on Saturday, April 5, at the Gallatin County Courthouse. Organizers say it will be peaceful and nonviolent.

Similar events will be held in several Montana towns, including Great Falls, Choteau, Helena, Havre, Glendive, and Billings on Saturday at noon.

For all locations and more information, visit the Hands Off website.

