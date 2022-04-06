Watch
Happy 406 Day!

"406 Day" in Montana!
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 12:48:16-04

GREAT FALLS — Montana is known for many things - the sprawling plains of the eastern part of the state, the stunning mountains of the western region, the rich history of Butte, the pioneering and kind-hearted spirit of its people - and also its area code: 406.

So many people enjoy taking a few moments to reflect on the beauty and majesty of the Treasure State every year on April 6, celebrating what is known as "406 Day."

Some fun Montana facts:

  • POPULATION: 1,005,141
  • STATE NICKNAME: TREASURE STATE
  • STATE CAPITAL: HELENA
  • STATE FLOWER: BITTERROOT
  • STATE BIRD: WESTERN MEADOWLARK
  • STATE ANIMAL: GRIZZLY BEAR
  • STATE FISH: BLACKSPOTTED CUTTHROAT TROUT
  • STATE GEMSTONES: SAPPHIRE & AGATE
  • STATE MOTTO: ORO Y PLATA (GOLD AND SILVER)

Montana covers more than 147,000 square miles, making it the fourth largest state in the nation; there are 56 counties in Montana.

