Happy 406 Day!

GREAT FALLS — Montana is known for many things - the sprawling plains of the eastern part of the state, the stunning mountains of the western region, the rich history of Butte, the pioneering and kind-hearted spirit of its people - and also its area code: 406.
So many people enjoy taking a few moments to reflect on the beauty and majesty of the Treasure State every year on April 6, celebrating what is known as "406 Day."
Some fun Montana facts:
- POPULATION: 1,005,141
- STATE NICKNAME: TREASURE STATE
- STATE CAPITAL: HELENA
- STATE FLOWER: BITTERROOT
- STATE BIRD: WESTERN MEADOWLARK
- STATE ANIMAL: GRIZZLY BEAR
- STATE FISH: BLACKSPOTTED CUTTHROAT TROUT
- STATE GEMSTONES: SAPPHIRE & AGATE
- STATE MOTTO: ORO Y PLATA (GOLD AND SILVER)
Montana covers more than 147,000 square miles, making it the fourth largest state in the nation; there are 56 counties in Montana.
