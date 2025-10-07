Hardee's restaurant closes in Helena

The last Hardee’s restaurant in Helena — located at the Lundy Center on the west side of town — has closed permanently.

On Tuesday, staff were seen cleaning out the building at the corner of Euclid Ave. and Benton Ave., and signs stating “Permanently Closed” were taped to the door and drive-through.

MTN talked with Justin Bloom, president of the Lundy Center, who said the franchise owner, ARC Burger, had given them notice that they were going to be closing. Their lease was scheduled to run out at the end of the year.

The location had been operated by Summit Restaurant Holdings until 2023, when they filed for bankruptcy. The franchise was sold to ARC Burger as a part of that process.

Bloom noted they have found another drive-through service to go into the location, and expects to be able to make the announcement as soon as next week.

MTN News tried to contact ARC Burger, but our calls have not yet been returned.