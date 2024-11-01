Harlem High School is competing for sports upgrades

Harlem High School is currently in a national competition to receive new lighting for their football field as well as a new track so the school can host track meets.

While the Wildcats hosted three night games this football season, the current lighting includes 4.3- foot candles as opposed to the recommended 50-foot candles.

The track is made of cinder; it has not been used for a meet since the late 1900s.

Coach Lyle Faulkinberry said, "Our outdated lighting system, installed in the late 1970s, is holding our athletes back. New energy efficient lighting would transform our facilities, extend practice hours, and allow us to host evening events and bring our community together."

The competition consists of 10 schools across the country, and you can vote for Harlem by going to sofigamechangers.com/vote.

Voting ends on Monday, November 4, 2024, and you can help out the Wildcats by giving just a minute of your time.