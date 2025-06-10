Nearly ten years after an arson, the historic Helena Fire Tower’s makeover is complete and was rededicated with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

WATCH:

Helena fire tower re-dedicated during ceremony

Mayor Wilmot Collins, city commissioners, construction workers, firefighters, and other members of the community gathered to celebrate this milestone for the Guardian of the Gulch.

Reconstruction of the tower began in December and was completed in May to ensure its structural integrity while remaining historically accurate.

Some pieces of the structure are a different color, but that is because it is new lumber from the Helena area that will naturally match the older pieces.

Caleb Dale with Dick Anderson Construction worked on the project and said, "The fire tower is obviously very visible to everyone in Helena and to be a part of that and keep that alive, that is what is important to me.”

Despite earthquakes and fires, the fire tower still stands tall and is a symbol of resilience for the Helena community.

“I hope that the fire tower can represent you know the history of the area and what some of our ancestors went through to establish the community," said Craig Marr, the city parks superintendent.

Dick Anderson Construction completed the restoration with a bid award of nearly $386,000.

The city has also received a donation to add new lights.