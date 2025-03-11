How to see the Lunar Eclipse

HELENA — A total lunar eclipse will likely be visible in Montana on Thursday night. The entirety of the moon will fall under the darkest part of the earth's shadow. The moon will turn red, which is why lunar eclipses are sometimes called a “blood moon.”

The reason for the change in color is the same phenomenon that makes our sky blue and sunsets orangish-red.

During a lunar eclipse, sunlight passes through the Earth's atmosphere and still reaches the lunar surface. This refracted light is as if all of the world's sunrises and sunsets are projected onto the moon, giving it a reddish color.

The eclipse will occur late Thursday night, beginning just before 10pm. The start of totality will be 12:26am on Friday, with totality ending at 1:31am. The eclipse will completely end at 4am.

This is the only total lunar eclipse visible in Montana this year. The next eclipse will be on March 3, 2026.

On March 29, a partial solar eclipse will be visible in the northeastern United States, eastern Canada and Greenland. This will not be visible in Montana.

So get out and enjoy another treat in the night sky this Thursday. All we need is a clear sky.