FORT BENTON — In Fort Benton on Wednesday, Hybrid Steel Design hosted a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its expansion. What started as a small company operating exclusively in Geraldine now has the capability to assist other companies across the state due to increased demand for welding and millwright work.



“We take a lot of pride in being blue-collar workers and being involved in the trades,” says CEO of Hybrid Steel Design Levi Clark.

Governor Greg Gianforte attended the grand opening and was pleased to see the expansion, saying, "It’s been a real focus for us at the Department of Agriculture to do value-added Ag, and what Levi and Ashley are doing is really central to that strategy.”

The welding and manufacturing at Steel Hybrid has helped increase both the rate of output and number of jobs at large agricultural manufacturers and food-grade processors such as IND Hemp in Fort Benton, Central Avenue Meats in Great Falls, and Pasta Montana.

MTN News Hybrid Steel Design celebrates expansion in Fort Benton

“They typify entrepreneurs, and really, small businesses like this are the backbone of Montana’s economy,” said Gianforte.

The company also manages the Eric Burtchett Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of their former employee, Eric Burtchett, who passed tragically following a motor vehicle crash in 2021.

“His family was very close to us. His brother actually still works for us today,” says Ashley Clark, Owner and CFO at Steel Hybrid Designs.

The scholarship provides supplementation to adults heading back to school to advance their technical careers. In its first year, the scholarship provided $8,500 to a Fort Benton student attending MSU-Northern. In its second year it provided eight $1,000 scholarships to Montana residents enrolled in Montana trade schools. Now, in its third year, the endowment has increased to $12,000.

Ashley hopes to provide a full-ride within the next couple of years.

Those interested in applying for the scholarship can visit the Eric Burtchett Memorial Scholarship website by clicking here.

Steel Hybrid Design looks forward to servicing not just Central Montana, but the entire Treasure State, with its newfound resources.