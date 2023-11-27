Ice climber dies after a fall in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — An ice climber died on Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Gallatin County. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 36-year old Montana resident Kyle Allen Rott.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that at about 3:20 p.m., Gallatin County 911 received a call from a GPS device monitoring service, stating that a device had been activated near Grotto Falls in Hyalite Canyon.

Gallatin County dispatch later received a 911 phone call from an eyewitness stating an ice climber had fallen and was injured.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Search & Rescue volunteers along with Two Bear Air Rescue and Billings Clinic MedFlight helicopters responded to the Grotto Falls trailhead.

Five teams of search and rescue volunteers were deployed to the area where Rott was found.

Search and rescue volunteers provided initial medical treatment to Rott who was eventually hoisted from the area by Two Bear Air and taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where he later died to his injuries.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office coroners responded to the hospital where Rott was determined to have died accidentally, caused by blunt force trauma of the head, sustained during an ice climbing fall.

Sheriff Dan Springer expressed his condolences to Mr. Rott’s family in South Dakota and his friends. Springer also thanked all the dedicated search and rescue members who responded so quickly.

