Kalafat family reeling from 'life-altering' accident

Jim Kalafat and his brother Joe grew up in Great Falls - and starred on the gridiron for head coach Jack Johnson at CMR. There was a lot of competition, and an equal amount of love.

“Smart guy, go-getter. And, you know, he's my little brother, but, boy, I sure love him.”

But they faced a crossroads in college. Jim was an record braking linebacker for Montana State, while Joe was a starting nose tackle in Missoula for Montana.

“We're a divided family on that day you know, we got the the Cats on one side and you've got the Griz on the other. There’s that rivalry, but at the end of the day we all love each other.”

But this week - the Kalafat family is asking for both side of the rivalry to come together after Joe suffered a scary accident in October.

“He decided to go up on his roof to clean out the gutters. And he slipped off the ladder and he fell 13 feet. And it was a horrific accident and tons of injuries.”

Joe suffered a severe concussion, several broken ribs, cracked vertebrae, and a nearly severed tongue.

With medical bills mounting, Joe’s brother started a GoFundMe to get Joe back on his feet, and with more than $40k raised so far, the support is overwhelming for the Kalafat family.

“Unfortunately, Joey was in-between jobs and didn't have health insurance. And you know how that goes. The medical bills start to pile up. And I've got to tell you, there's people from all over the world donating and it touches our family every day. We're doing conference calls with each other and that humanistic side. Sometimes we lose a little bit of that in life. Right. And we see that every once in a while and people stepping up to the plate and the outpouring of of well-wishes and prayers and. Man, I got to tell you, it's it's so touching that it gives you pause in life to say, hey, people are still good.”

Click here if you would like to donate.

