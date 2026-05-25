Visitors to Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park in Montana must now book tours in advance, as drop-in opportunities are no longer available.

Chet Layman reports - watch the video here:

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park now requires tour reservations

The park offers two tour options.

The Classic Tour requires a hike to the entrance and a walk and slide through the entire caverns system.

The Paradise Tour is a shorter option for those less able, entering through the exit tunnel while still offering a chance to see all the geologic features the caverns have to offer.

Colton Langell, Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park assistant recreation manager, said visitors should come prepared for the summer heat.

"Once summer hits, we're really going to want people to bring their water, stay hydrated use the shade shelters on the way up. Just be prepared to have fun and enjoy the time," he noted.

The park offers enough to fill a full day or even a weekend visit.

"We can be a great stop for a full weekend day. You can take a hike in the morning do a cave tour get lunch at Montana Gift Corral they've got a good cafe and gift shop up there and then stay in the campground and enjoy an evening program," Langell said.

Visitors can book tours through the Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks website by clicking here.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.