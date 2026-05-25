In Lincoln, summer does not always arrive with a date on the calendar. Sometimes, it begins with the sound of revving engines.

Hundreds of riders filled the town Sunday for the Blackfoot Valley Optimist Club’s annual off-road scavenger hunt, turning Lincoln into a hub of ATVs, motorcycles and side-by-sides as participants hit trails and backroads in search of clues, all while helping raise money for local kids.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Lincoln off-road scavenger hunt draws riders, raises money for kids

Part treasure hunt and part summer tradition, the event sends riders across a roughly 130-mile course through the Lincoln area, stopping at checkpoints and piecing together clues before heading to their next destination.

“This is our sixth annual one. It’s our largest fundraiser,” said Shayne Lindsay, the Blackfoot Optimist Club President

The turnout reflected that popularity.

By 10:30 Sunday morning, organizers said around 500 people had already signed up, with an estimated 560 to 570 participants ultimately joining the scavenger hunt.

“I think our course is about, around 130 miles. We got good weather. We’ve had some bad weather before, but I think we — we call them hands — I think we sold about 560, 570 this year,” Lindsay said. “So yeah, good turnout. It’s not only good for the Optimist Club, but it’s good for Lincoln as well.”

Beyond the thrill of the ride, organizers say the event’s mission is what keeps people coming back year after year.

Funds raised through the scavenger hunt go directly toward supporting local youth through projects, activities and community needs.

“If it’s benefiting kids, we’ll take a look at it and we’ll probably fund it,” Lindsay explained.

Over the years, organizers say the fundraiser has made a significant impact.

“To date, we’ve raised, in seven years, a little over $100,000 now,” said Lindsay. “My favorite part is most of the projects we fund, the kids end up coming back to our next monthly meeting and tell us what impact our funding had on them. So, it’s always fun to see.”

For many in Lincoln, the scavenger hunt has become more than just an event. It is a seasonal tradition.

With warm weather, dusty backroads and off-road vehicles packed into town, organizers and riders alike say the scavenger hunt has become one of Montana’s earliest signs that summer has officially arrived.

