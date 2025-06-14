CUT BANK — The Cut Bank community came together Friday afternoon for a boost in health at the annual Logan Health Family Health and Safety Fair, providing free wellness screenings, hands-on learning, community resources, and local vendors - all aimed at helping residents take charge of their health in a proactive way.

Logan Health hosts health fair in Cut Bank

This year, Logan Health in Cut Bank combined two of its popular events — the summer kids’ fair and the fall community health fair — into one experience for all ages, with a focus on healthy habits and prevention.

Cherie Taylor, President of Logan Health in Cut Bank says, “We want to help people not just in their time of sickness and need, but we want to help them really live the most productive life that they can.”

One of the most visited stops was the Glacier County Health Department booth, where attendees lined up for free A1C screenings and in-depth body composition testing, giving them a chance to detect early signs of diabetes or other health concerns.

Kimberly Winchell of Glacier Community Health Center says, “We’ve done almost 20 A1Cs today, and there’s been at least one individual who had a diabetic screening they might not have been aware of, and multiple pre-diabetic.”

Another highlight of the fair a large, walk-through inflatable colon, offering an engaging look at why screenings like colonoscopies are important.

The fair also focused on how small daily habits, like walking, can lead to lasting health - kicking the day off with a 5k run.

Taylor says, “The more people are physical and take care and do preventive services, the more they save themselves down the line.”

Over at the MSU Extension booth, 4-H ambassadors focused on mental health and wellness, encouraging residents to reflect on what they love about their community.

Kari Lewis, MSU Extension Agent for Glacier County explains, “We just want to help people shift their mindset toward the positive things we have here in Cut Bank and in our rural communities.”

From preventative screenings to positive mental shifts and active routines, this year’s Family Health and Safety Fair showed that improving health starts with small steps and strong community connections.

