Loma Flea Market celebrates 50th year

LOMA — The Loma flea market was held in assembly hall for the 50th year on Saturday. The small town attracts visitors and vendors from the surrounding area to sell antiques, furniture and heirlooms.

Nearly 30 vendors were gathered on two stories selling their wares. Pulled pork sandwiches were served and community members gathered together to share stories.

In the past couple of years, the event has changed its makeup in an effort to attract more visitors.

“We added in the gun show a couple of years ago, it really seems to attract more attention,” says Barbie Herzog, who helped organize the listed vendors.

A couple of said vendors, Michael Leaf and Don Sorenson have attended nearly every flea market over its half-century history. Michael was brought up attending with his dad. Now in a nursing home, Michael sits in on his father’s behalf.

“I’m going to call him after this and tell him what’s going on,” Leaf says.

Sorenson owns Virgelle Merc Antiques just outside of Loma. He has only missed two flea markets in its history. He believes the site to be a hidden treasure.

“We still get travelers come in who have never been, and they look around saying, ‘My gosh! Look at all this stuff!’,” says Sorenson.

