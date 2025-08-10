'Mammoth Hunt' at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

People experienced what it’s like to throw atlatls and tomahawks and to shoot primitive bows and arrows during the annual Mammoth Hunt event at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The free event continues on Sunday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

Montana State Parks staff and Jim Ray, who has more than 20 years' experience, will provide the opportunity to learn about and practice throwing the atlatl, the unique 10,000-year-old weapon that predates the bow and arrow.

Visitors also will have the chance to shoot primitive bows and arrows and to throw tomahawks. No hunting license is needed to hunt mammoths in Montana.

Other experts will be present in the park over the weekend, including cultural anthropologist Billy Maxwell who will be demonstrating the skills that First Peoples needed to survive in the northern plains, and George Bryce, from Helena, who will be demonstrating flint knapping and making arrowheads.

Don “Doc” Woerner from Laurel, will have his extensive display of mammoth and bison bones on display for visitors as well.

Vintage Nana’s Indian Taco Food Truck will be on hand selling their traditional Indian tacos and fry bread.

Montana residents are entitled to free daily entrance to all state parks through payment of vehicle registration fees. Nonresident vehicles are required to purchase a park pass for entry.

For more information about the Mammoth Hunt, contact Andy Keller, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park Ranger, at 406-866-2217 or andy.keller@mt.gov.

