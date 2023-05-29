Man dead after police respond to a report of domestic violence in Bozeman

Bozeman Police received a call involving a domestic violence incident shortly before 11pm on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at a residence at the 1600 block of Tschache Lane.

Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Joseph Swanson tells MTN News that when officers arrived and began to investigate, a man was not cooperative with officers, and he barricaded himself inside the residence.

About 40 minutes after officers arrived, they reported hearing a single gunshot.

The Special Response Team was activated and neighbors were evacuated.

Hours later officers entered the home where they found the man dead with what they believe to be a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The Gallatin County Corner's office will be releasing the identity at a later time.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter