McGonigal's Chronicles preview: Kurt Crowley

The lights are back on along Broadway - and perhaps no one is happier to be basking in the glow than Helena native Kurt Crowley . From an early age, he seemed destined for artistic excellence.

He was playing the piano at three and instructors quickly discovered his advanced musical prowess. When he was 13, he earned a prestigious scholarship to a New Hampshire boarding school.

He attended Harvard, studied in India, and eventually made his way to New York City, where he’s worked on some of the most successful theatrical productions, including an extensive stint as musical director for the smash hit Hamilton.

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm , iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

