Montana and Regional News

McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with actor Bruce Davison

Bruce Davison, a veteran actor whose credits include roles in "Willard," "Longtime Companion," and the X-Men movie series.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 17, 2023
GREAT FALLS — What do streaming series ‘1923’, ‘Ozark’, and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ have in common? The same thing as the Hollywood blockbuster ‘X-Men’, the cult classic ‘Willard’, and Broadway plays ‘Tiger at the Gates’ and ‘The Elephant Man.’

All of the aforementioned productions featured actor Bruce Davison in a starring or supporting role. His career spans more than five decades and he has close to 300 acting credits to his name.

The Oscar and Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Pennsylvania native is currently a cast member in the Yellowstone spinoff ‘1923,’ playing British Lord Arthur.

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

Previous guests include:

  • Jeff Ament of the rock band Pearl Jam
  • Sarah Calhoun, creator of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival
  • Jamie Ford, Great Falls-based NYT best-selling author
  • Nada Bakos, former CIA operative
  • John Cameron, retired Great Falls police detective
  • Dava Newman, former deputy administrator of NASA

