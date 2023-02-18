McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with actor Bruce Davison

GREAT FALLS — What do streaming series ‘1923’, ‘Ozark’, and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ have in common? The same thing as the Hollywood blockbuster ‘X-Men’, the cult classic ‘Willard’, and Broadway plays ‘Tiger at the Gates’ and ‘The Elephant Man.’
All of the aforementioned productions featured actor Bruce Davison in a starring or supporting role. His career spans more than five decades and he has close to 300 acting credits to his name.
The Oscar and Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Pennsylvania native is currently a cast member in the Yellowstone spinoff ‘1923,’ playing British Lord Arthur.
The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.
Previous guests include:
- Jeff Ament of the rock band Pearl Jam
- Sarah Calhoun, creator of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival
- Jamie Ford, Great Falls-based NYT best-selling author
- Nada Bakos, former CIA operative
- John Cameron, retired Great Falls police detective
- Dava Newman, former deputy administrator of NASA
