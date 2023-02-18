McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with actor Bruce Davison

GREAT FALLS — What do streaming series ‘1923’, ‘Ozark’, and ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ have in common? The same thing as the Hollywood blockbuster ‘X-Men’, the cult classic ‘Willard’, and Broadway plays ‘Tiger at the Gates’ and ‘The Elephant Man.’

All of the aforementioned productions featured actor Bruce Davison in a starring or supporting role. His career spans more than five decades and he has close to 300 acting credits to his name.

The Oscar and Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning Pennsylvania native is currently a cast member in the Yellowstone spinoff ‘1923,’ playing British Lord Arthur.

