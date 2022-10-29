Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with antiques appraiser Tim Gordon

McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with antiques appraiser Tim Gordon
Tim Gordon on PBS program "Antiques Roadshow"
Posted at 9:43 AM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 12:00:08-04

GREAT FALLS — In the latest podcast of McGonigal's Chronicles, Tim talked with Tim Gordon of Missoula, a renowned antiques appraiser.

Gordon is known to fans of the PBS program "Antiques Roadshow," and has done appraisals on a wide range of items, estates, and collections, including those of Princess Diana, Jim Morrison, Yellowstone National Park, and the CMR Museum in Great Falls.

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

Previous guests include:

  • Jeff Ament of the rock band Pearl Jam
  • Sarah Calhoun, creator of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival
  • Jamie Ford, Great Falls-based NYT best-selling author
  • Nada Bakos, former CIA operative
  • John Cameron, retired Great Falls police detective
  • Dava Newman, former deputy administrator of NASA

TRENDING ARTICLES

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App