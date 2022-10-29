McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with antiques appraiser Tim Gordon

GREAT FALLS — In the latest podcast of McGonigal's Chronicles, Tim talked with Tim Gordon of Missoula, a renowned antiques appraiser.

Gordon is known to fans of the PBS program "Antiques Roadshow," and has done appraisals on a wide range of items, estates, and collections, including those of Princess Diana, Jim Morrison, Yellowstone National Park, and the CMR Museum in Great Falls.

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm , iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

