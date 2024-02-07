McGonigal's Chronicles: talking with musician Cary Morin

GREAT FALLS — In his latest "Making Montana Connections" podcast, Tim McGonigal talks with Cary Morin, a Billings-born and Great Falls-raised musician who now lives in Colorado.
Morin's new album "Innocent Allies" pays tribute to western artist Charlie Russell.
The 1981 CMR graduate has played with the likes of Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, and Bonnie Raitt. Cary says much of the credit for his success can be traced back to when he was getting his start musically in Great Falls.
Click here to visit Morin's website.
The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.
