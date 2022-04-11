McGonigal's Chronicles: Tim talks with Mike Dennison

GREAT FALLS — In the latest episode of McGonigal's Chronicles, Tim talked with Mike Dennison, who retired several weeks ago after a decades-long career as a reporter in Montana.

Dennison joined MTN News in August 2015, after a 23-year career as a newspaper reporter covering Montana politics and state government, focusing on campaigns, the Legislature, healthcare, energy, the environment, and many other issues important to Montanans.

The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm , iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

