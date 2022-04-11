McGonigal's Chronicles: Tim talks with Mike Dennison

GREAT FALLS — In the latest episode of McGonigal's Chronicles, Tim talked with Mike Dennison, who retired several weeks ago after a decades-long career as a reporter in Montana.
Dennison joined MTN News in August 2015, after a 23-year career as a newspaper reporter covering Montana politics and state government, focusing on campaigns, the Legislature, healthcare, energy, the environment, and many other issues important to Montanans.
The "McGonigal’s Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.
Previous guests include:
- Jeff Ament of the rock band Pearl Jam
- Sarah Calhoun, creator of the Red Ants Pants Music Festival
- Jamie Ford, Great Falls-based NYT best-selling author
- Nada Bakos, former CIA operative
- John Cameron, retired Great Falls police detective
- Dava Newman, former deputy administrator of NASA
TRENDING ARTICLES
- Major winter storm in parts of MT
- "Most Wanted" list for April
- Rabies in MT: dogs euthanized
- Teen shot dead in Billings
- Arson suspected in Great Falls fire