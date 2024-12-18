TETON COUNTY — For 85 years, the Teton River Bridge, a one-span riveted steel warren pony truss structure has stood as the southern entry into the town of Choteau. As part of the US 89 road improvements project, which aims to make the highway between Dupuyer and Fairfield more accessible, the Montana Department of Transportation will construct a new bridge at this site.

MDT exploring 'adoption' options for historic Teton River Bridge

“There's nothing structurally wrong with it. It's just a little too narrow, and it's not really something you can widen,” says Department Historian, Jon Axline.

The bridge, built in 1939, and partially reconstructed in 1965 after heavy flooding to the area, qualifies for the National Register of Historic Places. This means the transportation department must make every effort to preserve the structure.

“Because it's eligible for the National Registry, we're required by federal law to put it up for adoption, to try and find a new owner for it,” says Axline.

Government entities are the most highly prioritized in the search for new adoptees. They are followed by civic groups and non-profit groups.

All parties are required to submit the same application report which includes planned use for the bridge, any intended modifications or changes, required permits and more.



Though Axline says there is nothing wrong with the bridge, the cost to widen and rehab the bridge would outweigh the cost to install a new bridge.

“That's probably the prime reason why we're replacing it,” he says.

The entity which is awarded the bridge will receive a check from the cost of the demolition of the steel trusses to be used for relocation.

I asked Axline who seems to be most interested: “I can say, without getting in trouble, Teton County has been interested in it, and so is the city of Choteau,” he told me cautiously.

What their plan is remains unclear. Those interested in the bridge must contact the MT Department of Transportation. Historical preservation grants are not available for relocation adoptions.

For more information, click here.