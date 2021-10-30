Memorial procession honors Cascade firefighter Ken Lemanski

GREAT FALLS — Ken Lemanksi, a volunteer firefighter/EMT in Cascade, died last week after a battle with COVID.

On Friday, scores of people turned out to honor Lemanski as a procession began in Great Falls and traveled to Cascade for a memorial and funeral service.

Firefighting vehicles led the way, with firefighters and other first-responders rendering salutes to Lemanski.

The "Cascade Farmer Rancher City Volunteer Fire Department" Facebook page posted :

We lost an amazing fireman/EMT this morning due to complications of Covid, Ken was amazing and dedicated to serving his community it was in his blood from the time he served in the military to becoming a firefighter and EMT, he rarely missed a call and he will be a deep missing void on our fire department. Please keep his family in your prayers. Thank you for your service, you can rest easy brother we will miss you.

He was also a football and wrestling coach for students in the community.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the family; it states:

With Ken’s passing he leaves a huge void in our community and a wife and two younger children Teddy and Abby behind. At a point when he was starting to turn around and do better this is a very unexpected passing and anything you can do to help the family through this tough time will be welcomed.