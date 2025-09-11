Memorial unveiled to honor fallen tow operators in Montana

THREE FORKS — When you hear the words “Slow Down and Move Over,” what does that make you think of? Maybe first responders such as ambulances, police cars, or fire trucks. But what about tow trucks? Some of the first to the scene, putting themselves in equal amounts of danger, yet don't seem to get as much recognition.

Montana memorial honors fallen tow truck drivers

Montana unveils first-in-nation memorial honoring fallen tow truck drivers killed in line of duty

“Typically, cars can be driving as fast as 80–90 miles an hour within this far of you. That’s terrifying,” says one long-time tow truck driver.

Terry Morrison is no stranger to automotive work. He started a family-run gas station and auto repair shop 47 years ago, which led to a business you may be familiar with today: Mr. T’s Towing in Bozeman. Terry tells me it’s a job he’s proud to be doing.

“Towing is not a job; it’s a lifestyle. There is no 9–5. Most of these guys are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They leave their families on the holidays to go help people on the highway,” says Terry.

Terry’s passion for his line of work had me thinking. I asked, “What’s something you don’t think people realize about your job?”

Terry's response: “People just don’t understand how dangerous the towing and recovery industry is. Nationwide, we lose one tower every 6 days.”

Here in Montana, we are aware of at least five tow truck operator deaths in recent years.

But Terry informed me it wasn't until 2019 that towing and recovery operators were counted as ‘responders killed in the line of duty.’ Up until 2019, they were only counted as pedestrian accidents.

“So the actual number of towers that were killed in the line of duty prior to 2019 has never been counted,” Terry said.

An incident that sparked something of a tower safety movement happened on October 25, 2020. Tow truck drivers Casey Allen and Nick Visser were working to recover a vehicle near Columbus in winter conditions. The two operators were tragically killed when driver lost control of their vehicle, striking both men.

To honor and remember them and the other fallen operators, a memorial was created.

“It’s a start for us to be included and be recognized as one of the disciplines out on the roadway,” Terry shared.

Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement, EMTs, tow truck drivers, and more gathered from across the state for the grand opening of the Montana Wall of the Fallen Tow Operators Memorial, located at the Headwaters rest area near Three Forks.

Terry informed me this memorial? “It’s the first state memorial in the nation that we know of.”

Members of the Montana Tow Truck Association held the event. Emotional speeches were made, and Governor Greg Gianforte spoke about the importance of this memorial.

MTN News

“This is dangerous work. These are the people that rush to us on the highways when we’re in trouble,” shared Gianforte.

The ribbon was cut, and the public was free to admire this memorial, which also has an educational aspect. As you walk around, you can read about the importance of tow truck operators and the importance of following the Slow Down and Move Over law.

“We urge the general public to do their part and slow down and move over when they see flashing lights. And that includes tow trucks,” Terry shared.

