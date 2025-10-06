Miles City community rallies after cow hauler tips over

BILLINGS — A cattle hauler tipped along Interstate 94 in Miles City on Sunday, October 5, 2025, spilling 120 cows and triggering a quick-response roundup from residents.

Michael Crews, one of the first on the scene, said the situation was chaotic but showcased the town’s tight-knit community.

“Everybody just kind of showed up all at once, and we all started doing what we could to help out,” Crews said.

The truck driver was in a tough spot as first responders worked to pry open the hauler.

Facebook: Mile City Live

Meanwhile, the cows scattered — some making their way into the middle of town — prompting cowboys and cowgirls to corral the strays.

“They got them corralled in someone’s yard and hauled off in a trailer,” Crews said.

Traffic came to a standstill as the herd wandered the area, attracting onlookers and adding to the small-town spectacle.

Despite the chaos, crews said more than 90% of the cows survived, and the entire operation took about 90 minutes.

“It was a pretty great community showing, seeing how everybody pitched in to get a wreck like that cleaned up so quickly,” he said.

While a few cows didn’t survive the accident, the majority were safely returned to the hauler or nearby trailers, and life in Miles City returned to normal shortly after.