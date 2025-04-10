Missing teen may be headed to Browning

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Honey Stripped-Squirrel.

The agency says Honey was last seen on foot on Wednesday, April 10, at about 11 a.m. in Missoula.

The advisory says that she may be heading toward Clinton or Browning, or possibly the Granite County area.

The MT DOJ says that “based on recent information, law enforcement believes she is in danger,” and does not have a phone to call for help.

Name: Honey Stripped-Squirrel

Alias: Skyler Potts

Date of Birth: 07/14/2010 Age: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Native American

Height: 4’ 11”

Weight: 90 Lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Wearing: Black sweatshirt and sweat pants with black and white Converse high-tops

Anyone who sees Honey or has information that may help locate her is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.