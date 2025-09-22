Montana artist creates 'Wooly Mammoth' for Burning Man festival

BELGRADE — Clinton Lesh, a born and raised Montana artist, recently attended his second Burning Man festival in Nevada. Last year, he created a 12-foot jackalope to share with the community - this year he created a wooly mammoth sculpture.

Montana-made 'wooly mammoth' debuts at Burning Man

Lesh is a full-time sculptor. Born and raised on a ranch in Southeast Montana, he’s had his hands on welding materials since he was young. But Clinton tells me his sculpting career didn’t pick up until he went to art school at Montana State University.

That's when he was introduced to his mentor, an artist named Jim Dolan, whose work you may have seen around the state, including the Blue Horses in Three Forks, the elk herd off main street in Bozeman, and several statues at Montana State University.



Montana artist creates giant jackalope

