In an effort to bring in film productions to boost the economies of rural Montana communities, The Montana Department of Commerce awarded $1.5 million to 29 film productions that will film on-location in the state. The funding is awarded through the Department of Commerce’s Big Sky Film Grant Program.

Montana Department of Commerce awards $1.5M in film grants

Those film projects are expected to spend an estimated $11.3 million in Montana. One of the productions that will receive funding is episode three of the Emmy-nominated docuseries, The Story of Us, The Women Who Shaped Montana.

This year, the production was awarded $25,000. Production is set to begin filming this summer on location in Virginia City, Boulder, Helena, Great Falls, and Butte. Funds are spent in those locations on food and lodging for crew, as well as hiring local talent.

Producer and editor for The Story Of Us, The Women Who Shaped Montana Kim Hogberg says, “Every penny that we received in this grant all goes back to Montana because it's all spent within the state. We spend a lot of money on the costume, and working with local people to help make those costumes, and find those props, and pay in location fees, and then also getting local talent and getting people to represent these historic women.”

The new episode will tell the stories of three historical Montana women, Nancy Cooper Russell, Ella Knowles Haskell, and Fannie Sperry Steele. It is set to air on Montana PBS this fall.

Other projects that were awarded grant money include short-form content, feature films, and television.

The following projects have been approved to receive BSFG funding:Feature Film and Television Grants



El Jinete Films, LLC will receive $100,000 for the production of “New Dawn Rising.”

Inside Voices, LLC will receive $100,000 for the production of “Gone by Morning.”

It’s Happening Now, LLC will receive $100,000 for the production of “Floating.”

Level 1 Productions, Inc. will receive $75,000 for the production of “Dead Air.”

Story House Montana, LLC will receive $100,000 for the production of “St. George.”

The Reformer, LLC will receive $150,000 for the production of “Voice Out.”

Feature Film and Television Resident Only Grants

99 Productions, LLC will receive $100,000 for the production of “Counting to a Thousand.”

Rob G. Green Photography, LLC will receive $100,000 for the production of “Traverse.”

Saltland Productions, LLC will receive $100,000 for the production of “Warrior Cowboys.”

Short-Form Content Grants

Montana SOL, LLC will receive $15,000 for the production of “The Age of Wellness.”

Play Practice Productions, LLC will receive $25,000 for the production of “Dr. Randall & Sons' Traveling Medicine Show.”

Rare Antiquities will receive $35,000 for the production of “The Blistering, Blundering West.”

Velocity Films, LLC will receive $40,000 for the production of “Last Stand at Butte City.”

Venture Digital Media, LLC will receive $50,000 for the production of “Mobtana.”

Short-Form Content Resident Only Grants