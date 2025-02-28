Montana DLI mobilizes to help laid-off federal workers

GREAT FALLS — In response to recent layoffs of federal employees, the Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) will host a statewide "Rapid Response Event" on March 12 to guide affected workers back into the workforce.

The Rapid Response Event will offer in-person assistance at all 18 DLI Job Service Offices as well as online to deliver those looking for employment practical tools and personalized support.

At the event workers can apply for Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits, conduct job searches, receive resume and interview training, and obtain support and resources for upskilling and education.

Staff will assist in answering questions and crafting individualized re-employment strategies for all interested workers.

The event will be on March 12, 2025, from 9am to 11am.

Affected federal workers are encouraged to attend. People who are unable to join can participate remotely in the virtual presentation by clicking here at the time and date of the event.

Job Service Offices remain open during regular hours and walk-ins are welcome. For questions, contact your local Job Service Office.

In a news release, DLI commissioner Sarah Swanson said, “Montanans—whether loggers, miners, store clerks, or federal employees—deserve a strong partner to help them navigate the uncertainty of a layoff. Our team is here to listen, build a plan, and provide the tools needed to get Montanans back to work. Job loss isn’t the end of the road, it’s a turning point, and MTDLI is committed to making workforce transitions as smooth and successful as possible – one worker at a time.”

In April 2024, DLI announced a Skills Matching Dashboard to assist workers affected by recent lumber mill closures.

In September 2024, DLI responded to layoffs at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine with a mining-specific Skills Matching Tool to help every impacted worker identify new employment opportunities and supplied additional supports to Job Service Offices across the state.

