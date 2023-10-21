Montana Millionaire: more tickets and a third $1M prize in 2023

HELENA — On Wednesday, November 1, Montana Millionaire is back, and this year you have three chances to win a million.

“Montana Millionaire is our annual raffle game. It’s the only one we do throughout the year,” said Daniel Iverson, the Content Manager for the Montana Lottery.

Last year, the 280,000 tickets ($20 each) sold out in less than 30 hours, and two million-dollar prizes were available.

This year, they have increased the number of tickets to 380,000 and added a third million-dollar prize.

The money made from all these tickets is mostly used to cover the prizes, but also covers other expenses.



“We have some operating expenses associated with running this and other games, and then what we make in profit is what contributes to our transfer back to the state of Montana,” Iverson said.

Montana Millionaire also has 4,100 instant win tickets for $100 or $500 dollars.

It also includes two early bird drawings.

The first on November 24 for $25,000 dollars, and the second on December 15 for $100,000 dollars.

The three grand prizes will be drawn for on December 26.

“If you want to participate it would be a good idea to go on the first or second day of sales,” Iverson said.

Sales will begin on November 1st at 5:30 a.m. “We have more than 1,200 retails across the state, so there are plenty of options on where to buy it,” said Iverson.

Last year’s two grand prize tickets were sold in Great Falls and Butte.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize are:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.

