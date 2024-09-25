Montana Politics: Latest News

Click any of the articles below to read the most recent news about Montana politics and elections.
Montana Politics Latest
-
Fact Check: Sheehy wrong that Tester backs 'slashing Social Security benefits'Social Security comes up frequently in close-fought campaigns, usually with candidates accusing their opponents of trying to damage the program.
Sheehy accused of possible plagiarismIn the video above, Hailey Monaco reports on a plagiarism accusation against US Senate candidate Tim Sheehy of Montana.
Tester declines to endorse Harris in Presidential raceU.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana is still refusing to endorse his party's candidate for president, Vice President Kamala Harris.
Which Presidential candidates are on Montana's election ballot?No, Montana did not leave a candidate off the 2024 General Election ballot.
Fact Check: Tester exaggerates Sheehy’s Medicare positionIn the closely watched Montana Senate race, incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester has accused his Republican challenger, Tim Sheehy, of wanting to radically change the U.S. health care system.
Montana Supreme Court candidates make their cases at forumsWith less than a month to go before voters start receiving ballots, candidates for two open seats on the Montana Supreme Court are crossing the state to make their case.
Sheehy wrongly blames Inflation Reduction Act for higher inflationTim Sheehy — a Republican challenging Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., in one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races — sought to blame his opponent for inflation in an Aug. 21 X post.
Fact Check: Tester misleads on Sheehy’s abortion stanceIn a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate, incumbent Jon Tester (D-MT) is attacking Republican challenger Tim Sheehy for his stance on abortion.
Court sides with Montana PSC in challenge over climate petitionA judge in Missoula has ruled against advocates who wanted to require the Montana Public Service Commission to make a faster decision on whether to consider climate change in their regulatory rulings.
Analysts: Montana's U.S. Senate race has shifted toward RepublicansNational political forecasters say Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy is now narrowly favored over Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, in a race that could determine which party controls the Senate.
Scripps News fact-checks the Trump-Harris presidential debateScripps News hosted a live fact-check tonight as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump squared off for the first time in a debate.
Top election issues for older Montana voters, and those with disabilitiesOrganizations serving older Montanans and those with disabilities say the groups they work with are important demographics in the state – and they’re hopeful that those groups’ voices will be heard.
-
Montana Supreme Court overturns lower court, lets zoning laws take effectThe Montana Supreme Court has reversed a lower court ruling, allowing a pair of state laws intended to increase housing supply to take effect.
Sheehy criticized for comments about Native AmericansIn the video above, Hailey Monaco reports on criticism of US. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy due to comments he made about Native Americans.
Elections committee takes closer look at Butte recountLeaders say it appears some test data that wasn’t properly cleared led to an overcount of more than 1,000 votes in Butte-Silver Bow County during this year’s primary election.
Gianforte agrees to debate after Busse releases tax returnsMontana Gov. Greg Gianforte is changing his tune and is now agreeing to debate his opponent, Ryan Busse, in the lead-up to the November election.
Montana Democrats re-examine voter efforts after tough election cycles2020 and 2022 were challenging election cycles for Montana Democrats, with Republicans sweeping statewide races and making gains in the state Legislature.
MT GOP groups pivot to support mail-in ballotsWhen former President Donald Trump held a rally in Bozeman earlier this month, he alluded to a theme he’s often spoken about: skepticism about absentee ballots.
Candidates react after Gianforte declines debate with BusseFor now, it appears the two major-party candidates for Montana governor may not meet in a debate this year.
Montana election reform proposals qualify for November ballotA pair of ballot measures seeking to reshape the state’s election system will go before voters this November, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office.