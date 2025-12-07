Montana teen now safe after Wyoming Highway Patrol rescue

BILLINGS — A 15-year old girl from Montana has returned home safely after Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers found her on November 22 with two men, traveling across state lines.

The WHP said in a news release that the FBI was tracking cell phone pings after a pair of men from Oklahoma picked up a the girl in Montana.

Pings indicated they were traveling with her through Wyoming back to Oklahoma.

Troopers were alerted to the situation via a BOLO alert, and were informed the suspected vehicle was southbound on I-25 and last pinged at mile marker 135.

A nearby trooper immediately spotted the suspected vehicle and, with assistance from Converse County Sheriff's Office, initiated a traffic stop.

The trooper spotted the missing girl in the vehicle and, after taking charge of the investigation, arrested the two suspects.

The girl was cared for by the Wyoming Department of Family Services before being returned home to her parents in Montana.

No other details have been released at this point.