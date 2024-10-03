Montanans stepping up to help with hurricane relief

GREAT FALLS — The Red Cross is urging Montanans to play a role in helping communities that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.

“We anticipate more Montana volunteers will go out the door in the days and weeks to come,” says Regional Communications Director Matthew Ochsner. “This is clearly going to be a long term disaster response.”

Ochsner predicts boots will be needed on the ground across the southeastern United States up until early 2025.

Hundreds of people are still missing and hundreds of millions of dollars in damage has been caused. The death toll has exceeded 180.



The roles of volunteers vary greatly.

One Montanan is working virtually from home, another is on-site, working a warehouse, making sure supplies get to families.

Other roles include mental health services, spiritual services, reconnecting separated family members, and more.

For on-sire deployment, the Red Cross asks for a two-week commitment.

If you are unable to make an extended stay work, but still want to help consider donating blood.

“There’s been countless blood drives down in the southeast that have had to have been canceled because of the storm, but the need for blood remains constant,” says Ochsner.

For more information on how to get involved, go to RedCross.org.

"It’s very tough work, but it’s very rewarding work,” says Ochsner. “And, you’re making an impact for people who are really counting on us right now.”

Scripps News has launched a disaster relief campaign to help the victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The deadly storm has devastated communities across 10 states, including Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

If you'd like to help the victims, you can scan the QR code below. It will take you to the Scripps News website where there is information about how to donate.

You can also text HELENE to 50155 to donate.

Every dollar donated goes directly to those whose lives were devastated by Helene.

