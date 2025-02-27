GREAT FALLS — Montanans love their ink. With more than two dozen tattoo shops in Great Falls alone, the state’s appetite for body art is clear. Yet the rules governing tattooing here can be surprisingly simple, leaving questions about best practices and safety.

Montana’s Tattoo Scene: Regulations, Safety, and a Growing Industry

A Booming Industry

According to a 2022 survey by the National Tattoo Association, Montana ranks among the top 15 states in the country for the number of tattoo shops per capita—with more than 2.5 shops for every 10,000 residents. Local artists say the state’s strong outdoors culture and laid-back vibe contribute to the rising demand for ink.

Ink Shrink, a new parlor in Great Falls, is just getting ready to open. “I filled out the application; I’m just waiting to get everything set up,” says tattoo artist Kahly Connel.

Meanwhile, established shops like Alpha Tattoo have been serving clients for years.

Navigating Montana’s Regulations

Unlike some states with highly detailed requirements, Montana’s regulations are fairly straightforward—but not as strict as many assume.



Artist Licensing: Tattoo artists must obtain a license from the state, primarily by taking a bloodborne pathogen class and passing a sanitation quiz.

Health department officials conduct an on-site inspection to ensure compliance with cleanliness and sterilization standards. Varying County Rules: “The licensing in Montana kind of varies throughout every single county,” explains Alpha Tattoo owner Stefan Gotze. “Some counties are more stringent, which generally correlates with lower rates of bloodborne diseases.”

Still, there’s room for improvement. “You can just go ahead and open [a tattoo shop], whether they have a medical background, actual apprenticeship training, or no training at all,” Gotze adds.

Why It Matters: Health and Safety

Public health data indicates that HIV and hepatitis C rates have been rising in certain regions of Montana. Although not all cases relate to tattooing, poor hygiene and unsanitary practices in any environment where needles are used can contribute to the spread of bloodborne diseases.

“HIV and hepatitis C in our region is actually skyrocketing,” Gotze warns. “This can be mirrored with the amount of shops being opened without really being checked.”

Choosing a Safe Shop

So how can you find a reputable parlor?



Cleanliness: “The first thing I look for whenever I go into a shop is the cleanliness,” Connel says. “How an artist holds themselves, how they present themselves—customer service matters.” Atmosphere: “As soon as you walk into a shop, you should take into consideration the atmosphere,” Gotze notes. “If it’s dirty or disorganized, that’s a red flag.” Ask Questions: Reputable artists welcome inquiries about their training, sterilization procedures, and licensing.

Looking Ahead

While Montana’s current regulations lean on basic licensing and occasional inspections, new legal standards are likely on the horizon. “There are new rules coming soon, but the details are still being sorted out,” Connel says.

In the meantime, conscientious artists and shop owners are working to elevate industry standards and educate the public about safe tattoo practices. “I’m hoping to help the industry in this town change,” Gotze says, reflecting on his own efforts to collaborate with health officials.

For Montanans eager to add fresh ink, the message is simple: Do your homework, check for cleanliness, and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

By choosing reputable, well-trained artists, you can enjoy your new tattoo with confidence—and help keep Montana’s thriving tattoo scene as safe and vibrant as it is creative.

Thank you to Alpha Tattoo and Ink Shrink for agreeing to be interviewed for this story.

From the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services:

Frequently Asked Questions for Tattooing, Cosmetic Tattooing, Body Piercing, and Ear Piercing

Updated October 2017



Q. Is a license required for tattooing, cosmetic tattooing, microblading, body piercing, or ear piercing in Montana?

A. Yes, a license has been required since 2007. (Title 50, Chapter 48, subchapter 1 MCA and ARM Title 37, Chapter 112, subchapter 1). Yellowstone County and Gallatin County have their own licensing program, in place of the state’s program. They regulate body art operations locally, using regulations required to be at least as stringent as the state’s standards. In all other counties, the State of Montana license is required.



Q. If I tattoo or pierce for no charge, do I still need a license?

A. Yes. Offering the services of tattooing, cosmetic tattooing, body piercing or ear piercing on any person other than yourself, requires a license in Montana.



Q. Why is licensing for ear lobe piercing different from ear cartilage piercing?

A. Most complications reported in ear piercing have been located in the cartilage, not lobes. Infections from upper ear cartilage piercing can be very difficult to treat because cartilage does not have its own blood supply and antibiotics cannot travel to the infection site.



Q. If I have a tattooing license, can I remove tattoos?

A. No. The Montana Board of Medical Examiners has determined tattoo removal is the practice of medicine. Unless you also have the required license from the Montana Board of Medical Examiners, you cannot remove tattoos.



Q. Once I have my license for tattooing or piercing, can I tattoo or pierce at a client’s home, another business, or an event?

A. A license is valid for only one location. Tattooing and piercing are not allowed in a client’s home, where conditions of sanitation can greatly vary. If you are visiting another licensed body art establishment, you may join them as a guest artist for less than 60 days. In this case, the licensee has the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the administrative rules. A separate license is required when tattooing or piercing at a temporary event, such as a concert or rally.



Q. If my mobile unit is licensed, can I tattoo or pierce anywhere in Montana?

A. Yes, a licensed mobile unit may be used in any county in Montana, whether the license is from Yellowstone County, Gallatin County, or Montana DPHHS. If the mobile unit is not used, then an additional temporary event license is required.



Q. Where can I get the required training for General Sanitation, First Aid and Bloodborne Pathogens?

A. The General Sanitation quiz can be taken online from the Food and Consumer Safety Section website or can be taken in person with your local environmental health office. First Aid and Bloodborne Pathogen training can be taken either in person, or there are many websites that offer 2 online training. Bloodborne Pathogen training should meet the OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standard (OHSA 29 CFR 1910.1030).



Q. What are the Montana requirements for sterilization?

A. Tattooing and piercing establishments are required to use autoclave sterilization for all items that come into contact with the customer. Establishments may also use prepackaged sterile disposable items and prepackaged sterile jewelry. Montana rule requires that the package be opened in view of the client.



Q. How do I know if my tattoo ink is safe?

A. Although a number of color additives are approved for use in cosmetics by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), none is approved for injection into the skin. Inks are not required to be sterilized by the manufacturer, so this is a very difficult question to answer. Purchase your inks from a reputable supplier and be diligent in preventing contamination. The current rules in Montana require that pigments or dyes disapproved or under recall by FDA or under the Montana Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act may not be used.



Q. Are there any types of body art that are not allowed?

A. Yes. Some techniques of body art have a higher chance of disease or injury and are not allowed. Some examples are implants (except microdermal anchors), tongue splitting, dental modification and ear shaping. For more information, refer to the Administrative Rules of Montana, Title 37, Chapter 112, subchapter 165.

Click here for more information on the DPHHS website.

Click here for information about tattooing in Cascade County.