Name change doesn't affect mission of Big Brothers-Big Sisters

GREAT FALLS — Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Helena & Great Falls has a new name - but its mission remains the same.

The organization is now known as Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Montana.

Along with the change is a new address for the website: www.BigCentral.org .

According to Big Brothers-Big Sisters, studies show that investing in young people's futures pays off, with a social return on investment of $18-to-1 through improved economic, health, and social outcomes for young people with mentors. After being matched for at least one year, 89% of our Littles report improved relationships with their family, and 95% reported increased self-confidence.

Kelley McDermott, development director of the organization, estimates the program currently has about 60 matches, but can always use more.

“We do have 25 'littles' right now that are waiting for a 'big,' and 17 of those are boys,” said McDermott. “So while we encourage everyone to apply, we need bigs of all backgrounds we really do need more men in our program.”

BBBS needs more “bigs”