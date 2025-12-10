No injuries in Helena house fire (December 8)

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a residence on the 2000 block of Jerome Place in Helena on Monday, December 8, 2025.

The Helena Fire Department said in a news release that the fire was reported just before 6 p.m.

Fire safety in the home is critical during winter

The agency said a resident was lighting candles near their Christmas tree and the match fell in between gifts under the tree, igniting the Christmas tree and presents.

The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes.

“It's awful because this was a smaller tree in a smaller home, and it did catastrophic damage to the upper floor of that home, and these folks were displaced for the holiday season,” said Mike Chambers, assistant fire chief.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental.

Officers with the Helena Police Department also responded to the scene.

There were no injuries. The amount of damage has not been released.