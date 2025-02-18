Off-duty deputy who crashed into house sustained self-inflicted gunshot wound

The off-duty Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy who crashed his vehicle into a house in Billings on Saturday and left the scene sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday in a news release.

Linder identified the deputy as Jason Thompson, 31 years old, a five-year veteran of the agency and a detective on a task force.

The incident was reported at around 2 a.m. at a residence near the corner of Hawthorn Lane and Barrett Road. The driver, later identified as Thompson, drove into a house and then fled the scene.

Responders followed his tracks to his residence nearby, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Linder.

Linder said he would not release information about Thompson's current condition.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and the Billings Police Department is investigating the shooting, according to Linder.

(MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2025) An off-duty Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy was hospitalized after allegedly driving his car into a home in the Billings Heights on Saturday February 15, 2025, and then leaving the scene.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident, a call was received at around 2 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle crashing into a home at the intersection of Hawthorne Lane and Barrett Road.

Troopers said the injured deputy was found at a home nearby and taken to a hospital. The nature and extent of any injuries was not disclosed.

The MHP has not yet publicly identified the deputy, nor state whether he will face charges for leaving the scene.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder declined to identify the deputy or give an update on his medical condition, referring questions to the MHP.

Neighbors told MTN News on Monday that roads in the area get rough during the winter.

Steve Voltz, who lives across the street, said he heard the crash, looked out, and didn’t initially see anything until emergency vehicles arrived.

"I looked out. I really didn't see anything at that time until the ambulances, you know, came," Voltz said.

He added that snow had not yet started falling, so the road conditions had not worsened.

"I mean, it's not that it was a blinding - low visibility or anything," he said.