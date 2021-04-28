One person dead in Flathead County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 59-year-old Coram resident died in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 2 on Tuesday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the driver of the Toyota RAV4 was westbound on US 2 and began drifting off the right side of the road near mile marker 146, near the community of Coram.

The vehicle hit several signs and then crashed into a tree. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

There are no indications at this point that drugs or alcohol were factors.

MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

