Open house reveals details about new Helena High School

On Tuesday night, the community had a chance to learn more about the new Helena High School design and timeline, following the passage of the Helena Public Schools' $240 million high school bond back in September.

“Just helping the students get more opportunities and having a place where they can learn and be comfortable and grow as a person is something we needed,” said student Brock Gardipee.

The Helena High School campus project goes far beyond just a new high school building.

It also includes the Project for Alternative Learning, district athletics, and the district kitchen.

The total price tag right now sits at $147.1 million, which includes demolition, asbestos abatement, and inflation as construction moves forward.

Dirt is expected to start moving on the site next summer.

Student Eva Villalva said, “You’re building this for people who are going to come after you and giving them the opportunity for good memories.”

A&E + SMA Design and Architecture were named to the project last month. They’re in the programming phase now and will move into schematic design soon, all aiming to open the doors for the 2028–2029 school year.

Helena High School principal Brian Kessler said, “I believe that throughout this entire process it’s going to be important for us to offer these kinds of opportunities to hear about our progress, how the money is being spent, where we’re going, but also give the community a chance to provide their input.”

That input came during Tuesday’s open house, where the public moved through different stations to learn about the timeline and share their thoughts on what the new school should include.

“The students are the heart of these conversations, and I appreciate keeping that big picture in mind as we go through this process,” Kessler said.

General contractor and construction manager proposals are due December 8, with interviews set for December 16.