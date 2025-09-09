Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Mineral County

MTN News
MISSOULA — A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Mineral County on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office says that dispatchers received a call about the incident at about 9:45 a.m.

The caller said that a vehicle hit a pedestrian near mile marker 15, about a mile north of the community of Haugan.

A news release states that despite life-saving measures, the pedestrian died at the scene.

The name of the person has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

