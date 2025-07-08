Police: man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound at Helena park

The Helena Police Department says a man died on Sunday, July 6, 2025, after he shot himself while he was being questioned by officers in Anchor Park.

Police say officers were patrolling the park when they met several homeless people. They say an officer ran an identity check on one man and found he had outstanding (non-extraditable) warrants in another jurisdiction.

According to a Helena Police Department spokesperson, when the officer told the man he had warrants, the man pulled out a gun and shot himself.

They say the officer did not fire or even draw his own weapon, and that the officer’s body camera recorded what happened.

Authorities say officers called for emergency services and began providing first aid, but the man died due to his injuries.

HPD says no officers were injured.

They say the department is following their protocols and cooperating with other agencies in the investigation.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s identity at this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available at any time — call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to be connected to trained professionals.

NOTE: MTN News does not typically report on individual deaths by suicide or situations that could be a death by suicide. We did so in this instance due to the public nature of the event, the presence of Helena police officers, and the news release from the City of Helena.

Here is the news release from the Helena Police Department: