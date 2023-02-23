Production of ‘Rust’ movie is moving to Montana

BOZEMAN — Production of the film “Rust” starring Alec Baldwin will resume at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Park County, according to several national news outlets.

"Rust" is set in the 1880s, and follows the life of a 13-year-old boy who goes on the run with his grandfather who killed a rancher, according to IMDB.

The move comes after Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins in October 2021 during filming on set near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to The Hill and The Hollywood Reporter, the producers of “Rust” announced Wednesday that Baldwin will continue to star in the film, with production slated to resume this spring.

Baldwin had been facing up to five years in prison on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

On Monday, the Santa Fe district attorney dropped the gun enhancement charge in both Baldwin’s case and the case of armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, also charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed was in charge of ensuring the gun did not contain live rounds.

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are now facing 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

The Yellowstone Film Ranch was completed in June 2020. It features a western-style backlot in Paradise Valley that is styled after a late-1800s gold rush town, as well as a production office for rent in downtown Livingston.

Credits for films shot at the ranch include “Murder at Yellowstone City” and “The Old Way,” starring Nicolas Cage.



