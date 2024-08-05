Red Cross offers gift cards to donors amidst emergency blood shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage nationwide. Since July, their blood supply has fallen by more than 25%. Meanwhile, hospital demand for blood products remains high.

Increased temperatures across the country have impacted almost 100 blood drives including some being shut down due to extreme heat, adding to the usual summer obstacles like traveling and summer activities. These factors have led to a shortfall of over 19,000 blood donations last month.

Communications Director for the Red Cross of Montana, Idaho, and East Oregon Matt Ochsner explains, “Summer is always a more challenging time to collect lifesaving blood. We collect a lot of blood at university and school blood drives, and of course, schools are closed during the summer. And then it's been very hot across the country, and that has shut down some blood drives. But also I think it's discouraged some people from coming out.” While blood donations are typically low in the summer, the Red Cross reports a surge in severe injuries due to summer related activities like ATV wrecks and sporting accidents leading to a high demand of blood transfusions.

Currently, the supply of Type O blood is so low, distributions of this type have fallen below the amount hospitals typically count on. Around 45% of people in the US have positive or negative Type O blood, and it is the most requested blood type by hospitals. Type O-negative is the universal blood type, and the one doctors reach for when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type. Type O-positive is the most common and most transfused blood type.



While Type O is especially in demand, there is a national shortage of all blood types. Ochsner says, “The need for blood is constant. Cancer patients, expecting moms, people in accidents, they depend on people coming out and donating that lifesaving blood.”

According to the Red Cross in order to encourage blood donations, those who come give blood, platelets or plasma in the month of August will receive a $20 Amazon gift card via email.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 800-733-2767.

Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities by county:

CASCADE

Black Eagle

8/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., NorthWestern Energy, 1501 North River Road

Great Falls

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Alluvion/Times Square, 525 Central Ave.

8/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., U.S. District Court, 125 Central Ave.

8/21/2024: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Great Falls Clinic, 1400 29th St. S.

8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sletten Construction, 1000 25th St. N.

8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, American Red Cross, 1300 28th St. S.

8/26/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., AgWest Farm Credit Services, 700 River Drive S.

8/28/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Civic Center, Battle Of The Badges, 2 Park Drive S.

8/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Great Falls Realtors, 401 13th Ave. S.

Malmstrom Air Force Base

8/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Malmstrom Air Force Base Building 500, 21 77th St. N.

DANIELS

Scobey

8/15/2024: 11:15 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., St. Philip Bonitus Catholic Center, 401 Timmons

FERGUS

Denton

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Denton Town Hall, 515 Broadway Ave.

Lewistown

8/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Lewistown, 103 12th Ave. S.

8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church of Lewistown, 103 12th Ave. S.

8/7/2024: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Central Montana Medical Center, 408 Wendell Ave.

JUDITH BASIN

Raynesford

8/27/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raynesford School, 104 2nd Ave. E.

LIBERTY

Chester

8/22/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 10 E. Madison Ave.

PONDERA

Conrad

8/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Conrad Mission Church, 205 2nd Ave. N.W.

Valier

8/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valier Civic Center, 514 Montana St.

ROOSEVELT

Culbertson

8/14/2024: 11:15 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Town Hall/Senior Center, 208 Broadway Ave.

SHERIDAN

Plentywood

8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Sheridan County Civic Center, 4262 Highway 16 S.

TETON

Dutton

8/29/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion, 201 E. Main St.